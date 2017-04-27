2017 Mercedes-Benz Miami Corporate Run winner crosses finish

Watch as Dr. John Hinkle, a resident at Bascom Palmer, wins one of the largest 5Ks in the nation.
Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com
How to fillet a lionfish

Outdoors

How to fillet a lionfish

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff Meaghan Faletti shows you how to fillet a lionfish. A nonnative invasive species, lionfish have a negative impact on native wildlife and habitat. You can help control the lionfish population by removing them from Florida waters whenever possible. Lionfish have venomous spines, so use care when filleting so that you don't get stuck, but the meat does not have poison in it and is often eaten and served in restaurants. Some compare this flaky and tasty fish's flavor to that of the popular hogfish.

Lobster miniseason kicks off

Outdoors

Lobster miniseason kicks off

Lobster fisherman were out in full force Wednesday as lobster mini season kicked off Wednesday, July 29, 2015. FWC Officer Jorge Pino was patrolling the waters of Key Biscayne making sure everyone was safe and following the rules. Video by Emily Michot/Miam Herald Staff

South Florida lobster mini-season safety tips

Latest News

South Florida lobster mini-season safety tips

Florida Wildlife officer Jorge Pino discusses the rules, regulations and safety for the upcoming lobster mini-season beginning July 29, 2015 at midnight and running through July 30th. Video by Walter Michot / Miami Herald Staff

Boy, 12, catches 48-pound dolphin

Outdoors

Boy, 12, catches 48-pound dolphin

Dillon Klais, 12, catches a 48-pound dolphin while fishing with brother Colton, 15, and grandfather Peter Mayclin aboard Capt. Shannon Attales’ Warbird charter boat. Video by Peter Mayclin

Robbers hold Central Florida restaurant workers at gunpoint

Crime

Robbers hold Central Florida restaurant workers at gunpoint

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a pair of violent criminals robbed a Winter Haven, Florida restaurant on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Police say the pair busted through a back door just before midnight. The video shows one suspect holding two employees on the ground at gunpoint. The other suspect jams his gun into the back of a manager's neck. The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community

Coconut Grove

Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community

Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area.

Sports Videos