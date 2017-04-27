2017 Mercedes-Benz Miami Corporate Run winner

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff Meaghan Faletti shows you how to fillet a lionfish. A nonnative invasive species, lionfish have a negative impact on native wildlife and habitat. You can help control the lionfish population by removing them from Florida waters whenever possible. Lionfish have venomous spines, so use care when filleting so that you don't get stuck, but the meat does not have poison in it and is often eaten and served in restaurants. Some compare this flaky and tasty fish's flavor to that of the popular hogfish.