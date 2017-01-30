Sailing World Cup Miami ends in challenging conditions

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge? Pause

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

0:38 And they're off!

0:36 Miami Marathon wheelchair racers start 2017 race

1:34 Thieves steal truck, then trailer

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami