Twitter reaction to Pacquiao-Horn decision: derision, humor.

Do what? Aw, child, please...
That synopsizes Late Night Twitter’s collective reaction Sunday at the unanimous decision that cost eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao his WBO world welterweight title in a loss to Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane.
What shocked in the fight shown on ESPN wasn’t the upset, but that the decision followed a fight Pacquiao appeared to have won clearly. CompuBox numbers backed up what most naked eyes saw. Pacquiao almost won with his first stoppage since 2009. After Pacquiao’s punches pinballed Horn about the ring in the ninth round, the referee told Horn to show some fight in the 10th round or he’d stop it.
Horn did, but even VegasInsider.com’s Twitter feed — a feed of cold-eyed sports book monitors — commented going into the last round that Pacquiao likely just had to avoid a KO to win.
The boxing star who is also a senator in the Phillipines couldn’t avoid a verdict that some saw resembling more an old-time Chicago election than a boxing hometown decision. After the scorecards read 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in favor of Horn, he of only 17 previous fights, individuals and institutions alike expressed surprise and disagreement.
#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/i1oqnD74Q2— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 2, 2017
WHAT!!?? pic.twitter.com/0PuCHUSapQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2017
I've been wondering what the OJ jury was up to. #PacquaioHorn— Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) July 2, 2017
So this kid " tried hard" and now you are telling me he gets to be a world champion ? #ParticipationTrophy #PacquiaoHornxESPN pic.twitter.com/XpAQXAsQFK— The Jeff Fox Show (@SBsRadioNetwork) July 2, 2017
Manny should have spent more time wooing white, working class voters.— Bijan C. Bayne (@bijancbayne) July 2, 2017
