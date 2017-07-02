The punch numbers in the late night (U.S. time) fight scored for massive underdog Jeff Horn over all-time great Manny Pacquiao.
The punch numbers in the late night (U.S. time) fight scored for massive underdog Jeff Horn over all-time great Manny Pacquiao. Compubox’s Twitter feed
The punch numbers in the late night (U.S. time) fight scored for massive underdog Jeff Horn over all-time great Manny Pacquiao. Compubox’s Twitter feed

Other Sports

July 02, 2017 9:02 AM

Twitter reaction to Pacquiao-Horn decision: derision, humor.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Do what? Aw, child, please...

That synopsizes Late Night Twitter’s collective reaction Sunday at the unanimous decision that cost eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao his WBO world welterweight title in a loss to Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane.

What shocked in the fight shown on ESPN wasn’t the upset, but that the decision followed a fight Pacquiao appeared to have won clearly. CompuBox numbers backed up what most naked eyes saw. Pacquiao almost won with his first stoppage since 2009. After Pacquiao’s punches pinballed Horn about the ring in the ninth round, the referee told Horn to show some fight in the 10th round or he’d stop it.

Horn did, but even VegasInsider.com’s Twitter feed — a feed of cold-eyed sports book monitors — commented going into the last round that Pacquiao likely just had to avoid a KO to win.

The boxing star who is also a senator in the Phillipines couldn’t avoid a verdict that some saw resembling more an old-time Chicago election than a boxing hometown decision. After the scorecards read 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in favor of Horn, he of only 17 previous fights, individuals and institutions alike expressed surprise and disagreement.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter in Miami promoting WrestleMania Axxess Orlando 2017 (Part 2)

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter in Miami promoting WrestleMania Axxess Orlando 2017 (Part 2) 8:57

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter in Miami promoting WrestleMania Axxess Orlando 2017 (Part 2)
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter in Miami promoting WrestleMania Axxess Orlando 2017 (Part 1) 9:48

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter in Miami promoting WrestleMania Axxess Orlando 2017 (Part 1)
Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins 1:54

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins

View More Video

Sports Videos