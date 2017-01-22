Other Sports

January 22, 2017 8:41 AM

Expensive bikes unsafe at cycling speed get recalled

By David J. Neal

A problem causing at least one crash that broke a rider’s back also caused a recall of $1,500 bicycles by Trek.

Trek recalled its 2015-17 720 Disc models and Bontrager Approved TLR Disc 700C 24H front and rear wheels with silver spokes over a wheel/spoke problem. Consumers paid $1,500-$1,900 for the bikes, which were on the market from November, 2014 to October, 2016. The wheels sold for $80-$90 from March 2015 to November, 2016.

Trek’s recall announcement explains: “A limited number of model year 2015, 2016 and 2017 Trek bicycles were made with a wheel set that exhibits a higher rate of spoke breakage. On the front wheel of the bicycle, a broken spoke could engage with the brake caliper, causing the bicycle to stop suddenly, resulting in a serious accident.”

The company admits hearing of 10 incidents, including the vertabrae-breaking crash.

Owners of the bikes can get a free replacement wheel set with installation from Trek dealers. Wheel buyers will receive a replacement wheel.

Those with questions can call Trek at 800-373-4594 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

