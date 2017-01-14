Flatlined wins $200K feature at Gulfstream

Trainer Scooter Dickey had every reason to think that the best was yet to come from Flatlined when he saddled the 5-year-old son of Flatter for Saturday’s $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2) at Gulfstream Park.
“The Flatters just get better with age, like I had with Flat Out. If they don’t go wrong, they’re at their best at 4 or 5 years old,” said Dickey after the improving gelding registered his first graded stakes victory by a neck. “I thought if he ran the race he had last time, he’d have a chance.”
The 15-1 long shot had a perfect trip under Bravo in the 1 1/16-mile turf event showcased on a 12-race card that also featured the $150,000 Hal’s Hope (G2) and the $150,000 Marshua’s Dancer (G3).
Flatlined ran over a firm turf course in 1:41.29. Almanaar finished three quarters of a length ahead of a late-running Divisidero.
Earlier in the day, Sandiva successfully defended her Marshua’s River title. Ridden by Javier Castellano, the 6-year-old Sandiva came along late to post a half-length win over Sea Coast. The Todd Pletcher-trained Isabella Sings, the pacesetter in the 1 1/16-mile turf race, finished third, a nose behind the runner-up.
Tommy Macho recovered from a stumble on the far turn to split horses turning for home and power down the stretch for a 5 3/4-length victory in the Hal’s Hope. Bird Song continued on to finish second, 1 1/2 lengths ahead Realm.
BOXING
Erislandy Lara retained his World Boxing Association super-welterweight title with a fourth-round knockout victory over Yuri Foreman late Friday night at Hialeah Park and Casino.
Lara (24-4-2, 12 KOs) dropped Foreman (34-3) with a left uppercut midway through the round. Foreman, a former WBA champion, failed to beat referee Sam Burgos’ 10-count, ending the bout at 1:47 of the round.
For Lara, the victory was the fourth successful defense of the belt he won in 2014.
Santos Perez
TRACK AND FIELD
Miami wrapped up its first meet of the indoor season, winning 10 events at the Virginia Tech Invitational. In some notable events, Erin Ford, Aiyanna Stiverne, Michelle Atherley and Brittny Ellis won the women’s 400-meter relay in 3:38.56. Anna Runia won the women’s 200 with a personal-best time of 24.56 seconds. And Erika Voyzey made her Miami debut, winning the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.78 meters that ranks third in program history.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
▪ Embry-Riddle 56, Barry 48: Julia Paulin led Barry with 13 points and Lexy Schoonover scored 12 points off the bench, but the host Buccaneers (4-12) couldn’t overcome the Eagles (11-4).
▪ St. Thomas 68, Voorhees 50: Desanta’ Franklin-Jordan recorded career-highs with 25 points and 18 rebounds to lead the host Bobcats (7-9) over Voorhees (4-12) .
Supavadee Kunchuan also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Emily May added 13 points and Katie Rienas 11 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
▪ St. Thomas 78, Voorhees 62: Armand Shoon and Timothy Sada each scored 18 points as the host Bobcats (12-6) routed Voorhees (5-9).
▪ Barry 86, Embry-Riddle 80: Elvar Fridriksson scored 24 points and Arie Williams added 20 as the host Bucs (14-1) defeated the Eagles (9-6).
SWIMMING
Both the Nova Southeastern men and women teams defeated Florida Southern with the women posting a 155-107 win, while the men’s team picked up a 150-112 win.
