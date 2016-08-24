Olympians return from Rio Olympics seeking R&R and Cuban food

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients Pause

1:01 Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 1/2)

2:05 Wish comes true for North Miami Beach blind woman

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

0:58 Heat honor Shaq by retiring his jersey during halftime ceremony

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

7:30 Plundering a small town

0:54 Miami Tight End David Njoku

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill