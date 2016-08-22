LeBron mulls joining Popovich in Tokyo on Team USA

After winning yet another gold medal on Sunday in Rio, there will be plenty of changes to the United States men's Olympic team when the next summer games come around in Tokyo.
Carmelo Anthony said Sunday's game would be his last in international play after he became the first American to win three gold medals.
"I know this is the end. This is it for me, this is it for me," Anthony told NBC following Sunday's 96-66 win over Serbia.
On the bench, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is handing things over to San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.
And LeBron James, absent from Rio after six consecutive runs to the NBA Finals with the Heat and Cavaliers, may be coming back.
S/O #USABMNT on nearing their!! #GoldStandard #USA #StriveForGreatness— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2016
“First of all, Coach K and Gregg Popovich are two my favorites of all time," James told USA Today.
"To be able to play for Coach K in the Olympics and world championships and to be able to go against Coach Pop in the NBA, it would be a treat. Obviously my body has to continue to be in the form that it is today four years from now.”
