Team USA routs Serbia for gold behind Durant’s monster game

Kevin Durant couldn’t quite find his place in the team picture after the basketball gold medal ceremony. He first got down on a knee. Then he tried crouching. He ended up standing on the back row right in the middle of his teammates.
It was picture perfect.
Durant scored 30 points, even after sitting most of the fourth quarter, to star in the Americans’ decisive 96-66 victory over Serbia. In the three close games Team USA had in pool play — a 98-88 victory over Australia, a 100-97 win over France and a 94-91 win over Serbia — Durant scored only 43 total points.
Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] sat me down and showed me some film of 2010 and he was like, ‘I want to see that guy again.’
Team USA star Kevin Durant, on his breakout game
“I wasn’t being myself,” Durant said. “Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] sat me down and showed me some film of 2010 and he was like, ‘I want to see that guy again.’ Just woke up, I guess.
“When I’m smiling out there, when I’m screaming and beating my chest, showing emotion, that’s really when I’m lost in the game. I got away from that a couple of games, but when knockout rounds started … I just tried to go out there and be who I am.
“I fed off that first game, and we were able to help the team get to a goal. I was trying too hard to sacrifice and make the extra pass, and I was taking away from my game. But Coach just told me to be me, and I went out there and did that.”
Team USA said good-bye to Krzyzewski and Carmelo Anthony, both of whom are retiring from USA Basketball after three consecutive gold medals.
The victory was the 53rd consecutive for Team USA, including 25 in a row in Olympic play.
It’s set the example for the younger generation in the United States to where now everybody is proud of USA basketball.
Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski
“What I’ve loved the most are these guys,” Krzyzewski said. “… It’s set the example for the younger generation in the United States to where now everybody is proud of USA basketball. It’s not just how they played, but how they acted and how unselfish they were. I’m amazed at these guys.”
After Serbia lost by three points to Team USA nine days ago, it gave the Serbians hope for Sunday in the gold-medal game. But when Team USA is interested and cares, it imposes its will.
Team USA beat its three opponents in knockout play by 73 total points.
The Americans, led by Durant, outscored the Serbians 33-14 in the second quarter to take a 52-29 halftime lead. The only competition left in the second half was with the U.S. women’s basketball team, who sat in the stands cheering them on.
Would the U.S. men win by more than the 29 the U.S. women won by against Spain a day earlier?
Anthony cried. Durant draped himself in the U.S. flag. DeAndre Jordan jumped around like a kid fueled by chocolate and soda.
“This team kept getting better, and even those three games in pool play, we had not played that type of game against that level of opponent,” Krzyzewski said. “We said it was a learning experience. …We kept getting better even though it didn’t necessarily reflect in the differential in score, but we were getting better.”
As the Americans linked arms to step onto the medal stand, they left no doubt about how much they cared.
“Nothing was ever guaranteed, but I never second-guessed the work we put in to get to this point,” Anthony said. “I believed so much in the guys who were alongside me. …I never doubted. Of course, it wasn’t as easy as we would have liked it, but this journey we had in Rio, starting in Vegas, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
They did exactly what they were supposed to do: They won a gold medal.
