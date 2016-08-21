South Florida Olympians: How They Fared

MEDALS
Gold: Brianna Rollins, Monica Puig, Arman Hall, Sylvia Fowles, Ashleigh Johnson
Silver: Danell Leyva (2), Sam Dorman, Kent Farrington, Venus Williams
Bronze: Foluke Akinradewo, Allison Brock
Olympic Results
Foluke Akinradewo, Fort Lauderdale (St. Thomas Aquinas), Women's Volleyball: Bronze medal with Team USA to go along with silver from 2012.
Allison Brock, Wellington, Equestrian dressage: Bronze medal in team dressage.
Angelica Delgado, Miami (Ferguson High, FIU), Judo 52 kg: Advanced to Round of 32.
Nick Delpopolo, Miami, Judo, 73 kg: Finished in 7th place.
Sam Dorman, UM, Synchro Diving: Silver medal in synchronized 3-meter diving with Indiana’s Michael Hixon.
Kent Farrington, Wellington, Equestrian: Silver medal in team jumping, 5th place in individual jumping.
Sylvia Fowles, Miami, Women's Basketball: Another gold medal for the 6-6 former Gulliver and Edison center.
Arman “Gino” Hall, Pembroke Pines (St. Thomas Aquinas, UF), Track and Field 4X400: Gold medal with Team USA.
Dave Hughes, Miami, Sailing, 470 2-person dinghy: Finished fourth with teammate Stuart McNay.
Ashleigh Johnson, Redland (Ransom-Everglades), Water Polo: Gold medal and made history as the first African-American on the U.S. women’s water polo team, and the only non-Californian on the team.
Danell Leyva, Homestead, Gymnastics: The 2012 Olympics All-American bronze medalist was a late addition to the team. He took advantage and won two silver medals – in high bar and parallel bars.
Nick Lucena, Cooper City, Beach Volleyball: Along with teammate Phil Dalhausser, lost to Brazil in quarterfinals.
Pedro Pascual, Miami/Boca Raton, Sailing RS-X: Finished 28th place in windsurfing.
Robin Prendes, Miami, Rowing lightweight fours: Finished fourth place in Finals B.
Brianna Rollins, Miami Northwestern, Track and Field 100 hurdles: Gold medal, and led first USA sweep in the event in history.
Sloane Stephens, Plantation, Tennis: Lost in first round.
Lexi Thompson, Coral Springs, Golf: Finished in 19th place with a four-day score of 281.
Serena Williams, Palm Beach Gardens, Tennis: Lost in the third round.
Venus Williams, Palm Beach Gardens, Tennis: Silver medal in mixed doubles with Rajeev Ram.
South Floridians competing for other countries:
Catalina Perez, UM, Women's Soccer (Colombia): Member of Colombian team that tied the U.S. 2-2 but did not advance out of group stage.
Monica Puig, Miami, Tennis: Representing her native Puerto Rico, Puig made a surprising run and won the gold medal – the first-ever in any sport for Puerto Rico.
Marcela Maric, UM, Diving 3-meter (Croatia): Finished 25th in 3-meter Springboard.
Alysha Newman, UM, Track and Field pole vault (Canada): Finished 17th in Pole Vault
Heather Arseth, UM, swimming 100 free (Mauritius): Finished 37th in 100-meter freestyle
Naomi Ruele, FIU, swimming 50 free (Botswana): Finished 47th in 50-meter freestyle.
David Van der Colff, Nova, Swimming 100 backstroke (Botswana): Finished 35th in the 100-meter backstroke.
Adrian Carambula, Miami Beach High alum, beach volleyball (Italy): Reached the Round of 16.
FIU alumni
Ronald Forbes, Track and Field 110 hurdles (Cayman Islands): Finished 35th in 110 hurdles
Thaisa Moreno, Women's Soccer (Brazil): Team reached semifinals.
Yarimar Rosa and Natalie Valentin, Women's Volleyball (Puerto Rico): Played in first round.
UM alumni
Murielle Ahoure, Track and Field 200 meters (Ivory Coast): Finished in 12th place.
Aisha Chow, Rowing single sculls, (Trinidad and Tobago): Finished 4th in Final D.
Barry University alumni
Anna Boada, Rowing (Spain): Finished sixth in coxless pairs.
-30-
