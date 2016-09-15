Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins

Miami Northwestern High School honors alumnus Brianna Rollins on Thursday, September 15, 2016. Brianna won a gold in the 100 hurdles at last month's Summer Games in Rio.
Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

