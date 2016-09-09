Paralympic rower Helman Roman

A Brazilian school in Ipanema was transformed into a villa with rooftop barbecues, stunning views and lots of chill space inside for Team USA and Olympic family members when they want to relax on off days.
Brazilian authorities allege that Ryan Lochte and three other Team USA swimmers got into a fight with a gas station employee the night that they say they were robbed at gunpoint. Brazilian authorities say they tried to cover up the fight with the robbery story.
A native of Jackson, Miss.,, young sprinter Frentorish “Tori” Bowie has waited four years for this moment. She tries not to think too much about the coveted Gold Medal, as she trains relentlessly, in the hot Florida sun.
Team USA basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with reporters about using older players to help bring along the many young players on the team. Kryzyzewski is the "only men's coach to have won gold at the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup, while also possessing an NCAA Championship," according to the USA Basketball website. Coach K also coaches Duke University's men's basketball team.