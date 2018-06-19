Who is Mike Hoffman, the Florida Panthers' newly acquired forward?

Within a span of hours on Tuesday morning, Mike Hoffman had been traded twice.
His final destination: Sunrise, Florida.
After spending his entire career with the Ottawa Senators, the 28-year-old forward was traded to the San Jose Sharks early Tuesday morning. Two hours later, the Sharks traded Hoffman to the Florida Panthers. The Panthers also received a seventh-round pick from the Sharks. In exchange, the Panthers sent San Jose three draft picks: a 2019 second-round pick, a 2018 fourth-round pick (via Vegas) and a 2018 fifth-round pick.
Hoffman's trade came a week after a report in the Ottawa Citizen alleged that Hoffman's fiance, Monika Caryk, cyberbullied Senators captain Erik Karlsson’s wife Melinda after the birth of the Karlssons’ stillborn child. Hoffman and Caryk both denied the claim.
General manager Dale Tallon said the Panthers "did their homework" in regard to Hoffman's off-ice concerns and believes there are no concerns.
“Together, we discussed that what happened there is in the past and we’re moving forward with a clean slate,” Tallon said in a teleconference Tuesday. “That’s the way we operate. We got a great culture. We got great ownership. Our team is close to being a contender. This was all that we talked about, him making us a better team.”
He has the potential to do that. Hoffman, a former fifth-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, has scored at least 20 goals in each of his four full seasons in the NHL. Last season, Hoffman scored 22 goals, tacked on another 34 assists and averaged a career-best 18:24 time on ice.
"I'm so excited to join a team like Florida who I believe is very close to winning," Hoffman tweeted Tuesday. "I've heard nothing but excellent things about the organization, players, and staff. I can't wait to take the next step with all my new teammates."
