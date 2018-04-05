A Predators fan sent the NHL a message after the Panthers’ win. Catfish was involved

Nashville Predators fans are still upset at the overturned goal in the waning seconds against the Panthers on Tuesday, which gave the Panthers a 2-1 win.

At least is protesting in a way fitting for Predators fans: By sending catfish to NHL headquarters in Toronto.

For backround on the play: With the Panthers up 2-1 and the Predators pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, Nashville’s Filip Forsberg tapped a loose puck past Florida’s Roberto Luongo and into the net with just 0.3 seconds left in regulation. But after a seemingly endless video review from the NHL’s Situation Room in Toronto, it was ruled that Luongo had stopped the puck before Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson spun him around with his stick. Goalie interference. Call reversed.

According to ESPN, this upset Nashville fan Briley Meeks, just like most Predators fans. After seeing rants from fellow fans online, she came across a post with the NHL’s address and the suggestion that someone send a catfish to the office in protest. Predators fans are known for tossing catfish onto the ice at Bridgestone Arena when the home team wins.

So Meeks went out, bought two catfish from a nearby fish market, sealed them in an iceless cooler with the words “YOU SUCK” written in block letters and sent it across the border.

“I hope they’re not mad about it. It’s just a prank. But we got robbed,” Meeks told ESPN. “The players were stunned. Even the Panthers players and fans knew it was a bad call too.”

The Panthers certainly didn’t disagree with the call.

“The puck was between my legs,” Luongo said after the game. “[Arvidsson] pitch-forked me. As he spun me around, the puck came loose.

“[The puck] was definitely under me. It was between my legs and covered. Once he spun me around, the puck came out. It’s pretty clear.”

And with the call going in the Panthers’ favor, Florida’s slim playoff hopes remain alive. The Panthers have three games remaining — home against Boston on Thursday, home against Buffalo on Saturday and at Boston on Sunday. They trail the Philadelphia Flyers by four points and the New Jersey Devils by five points with one game in hand.