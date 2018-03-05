More Videos

NHL surprises Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team with Stanley Cup

The NHL surprised Marjory Stoneman Douglas' hockey team by letting them hoist the Stanley Cup at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Florida Panthers invited the students to skate in their arena.
Miami Herald Staff