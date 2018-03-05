NHL surprises Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team with Stanley Cup
The NHL surprised Marjory Stoneman Douglas' hockey team by letting them hoist the Stanley Cup at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Florida Panthers invited the students to skate in their arena.
Miami Herald Staff
An 11-year-old native of Barbados had just participated in a Florida Panthers hockey clinic in her country, it was her first exposure to hockey, and she met Florida Panthers defensemen Alex Petrovic and Ian McCoshen.
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer ended the season with another shutout in the the teams’ 2-0 victory over the Washington Capitals. Reimer says he’s excited to see what the team can do in the future.