Jaromir Jagr is back in the NHL — far away from sunny South Florida

Jaromir Jagr’s NHL vacation is officially over.
After breaking up with the Florida Panthers over the summer, Jagr has found a new home — with the Calgary Flames.
Jagr, 45, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Flames for $1 million. Jagr can earn an additional $1 million in bonuses. He made $4 million in base salary with the Panthers last season.
The Flames expressed interest in the future Hall of Fame forward over the past few months with the St. Louis Blues also expressing a desire to sign him.
Jagr came to the Panthers in a deal with the New Jersey Devils in 2015 and spent parts of three seasons in Florida.
Jagr is done to CAL. $1M+$1M in bonuses. I think it might not be announced until he gets to the city, but there is a commitment.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 2, 2017
Last season, Jagr scored 16 goals (fourth on the team) with 46 points (fourth); in 181 games with Florida, he has 49 goals and 130 points.
Jagr completed his 23rd NHL season last year and is second on the NHL’s all-time scoring list behind Wayme Gretzky with 1,914 points.
Look, I just tell my cat, there is a chance to play in NHL this year. pic.twitter.com/8iBoTYeEl7— Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) October 1, 2017
Of his eight NHL teams, Jagr’s 181 games with the Panthers ranks fourth-most in his career.
Jagr played 806 regular season games with the Penguins (1990-2001), 277 with the Rangers (2004-08) and 190 with the Capitals (2001-04).
The Flames visit the Panthers in Sunrise on Jan. 12; Florida travels to Calgary on Feb. 17.
JAGR IN THE NHL RECORD BOOK
▪ Scoring: 1. Wayne Gretzky 2,857; 2. JAGR 1,914.
▪ Goals: 1. Gretzky 894; 2. Gordie Howe 801; 3. JAGR 765.
▪ Assists: 1. Gretzky 1,963; 2. Ron Francis 1,249; 3. Mark Messier 1,193; 4. Ray Bourque 1,169; 5. JAGR 1,149.
▪ Games: 1. Howe 1,767; 2. Messier 1,756; 3. Francis 1,731; 4. JAGR 1,711.
