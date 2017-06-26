Summer Camp on Ice: Florida Panthers open prospect camp on Tuesday

The Florida Panthers will have most of their top young prospects on the ice beginning Tuesday afternoon as their annual development camp kicks off at the IceDen in Coral Springs.
Center Denis Malgin, who spent a good portion of the season with the Panthers last season, is the only player at the camp with NHL experience although some — such as Finnish forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Michael Downey — played professionally for Florida’s AHL team in Springfield, Massachussetts.
Florida’s past two top draft picks will be part of the camp as center Owen Tippett (10th overall on Friday) and the University of Denver’s Henril Borgstrom will be on the ice.
The Panthers will also have recently signed forward Henrik Haapala — who led the Finnish Elite League in scoring last year — in camp.
Parkland native Mark Cheremeta will be in camp on a tryout.
Florida’s other 2017 draft picks — Aleksi Heponiemi, Max Gildon, Tyler Inamoto and Sebastian Repo — will take part in the four-day camp which ends Friday with a scrimmage.
All practices and workouts are free and open to the public.
PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP
At the Coral Springs IceDen
Tuesday: 2:15-4:45 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Friday scrimmage: 9 a.m.
Comments