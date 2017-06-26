Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point moves the puck around Florida Panthers forward Denis Malgin during a preseason game last September.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point moves the puck around Florida Panthers forward Denis Malgin during a preseason game last September. Chris O'Meara AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point moves the puck around Florida Panthers forward Denis Malgin during a preseason game last September. Chris O'Meara AP

Florida Panthers

June 26, 2017 4:29 PM

Summer Camp on Ice: Florida Panthers open prospect camp on Tuesday

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

The Florida Panthers will have most of their top young prospects on the ice beginning Tuesday afternoon as their annual development camp kicks off at the IceDen in Coral Springs.

Center Denis Malgin, who spent a good portion of the season with the Panthers last season, is the only player at the camp with NHL experience although some — such as Finnish forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Michael Downey — played professionally for Florida’s AHL team in Springfield, Massachussetts.

Florida’s past two top draft picks will be part of the camp as center Owen Tippett (10th overall on Friday) and the University of Denver’s Henril Borgstrom will be on the ice.

The Panthers will also have recently signed forward Henrik Haapala — who led the Finnish Elite League in scoring last year — in camp.

panthers1
Juho Lammikko hits the puck at goalie Samuel Montembeault at the Florida Panthers rookie camp in Coral Springs on September 16, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Parkland native Mark Cheremeta will be in camp on a tryout.

Florida’s other 2017 draft picks — Aleksi Heponiemi, Max Gildon, Tyler Inamoto and Sebastian Repo — will take part in the four-day camp which ends Friday with a scrimmage.

All practices and workouts are free and open to the public.

PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP

At the Coral Springs IceDen

Tuesday: 2:15-4:45 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Friday scrimmage: 9 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Florida Panthers announce new coach Boughner

Florida Panthers announce new coach Boughner 1:30

Florida Panthers announce new coach Boughner
Will Jaromir Jagr return to the Florida Panthers? 4:07

Will Jaromir Jagr return to the Florida Panthers?
A long, strange season for Roberto Luongo 2:52

A long, strange season for Roberto Luongo

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats

Sports Videos