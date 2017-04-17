Florida Panthers

April 17, 2017 7:15 AM

After his final NHL game, he tossed his skates in the trash. They’re on eBay now

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

Shawn Thornton promised the Florida Panthers equipment staff that when he was finished playing in his final NHL game that they wouldn’t have to bother with his skates any more.

After meeting with reporters next to his locker earlier this month, Thornton tossed his skates into a nearby waste bin.

Of course, they didn’t stay there.

Thornton’s final, game-used Reebok Ribcor (size 10) skates can now be yours for a price.

The Florida equipment staff fished out the skates and they are now on eBay.

According to the auction site, bidding comes to a close on the skates on Tueday evening.

By Monday morning, the skates had received 16 bids with the high bid at $910.00.

The money from the sale of the skates will go to the Shawn Thornton Foundation.

Thornton, 39, played his 705th NHL game on April 8 as the Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres in Florida’s home finale. Thornton plans to join the business side of the organization later this month.

