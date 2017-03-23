Marchessault’s quick goals lift Florida Panthers to home victory

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice within a span of 26 seconds late in the second as the host Florida Panthers halted a two-game slide with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Arizona got the scoring started 3:20 into the game when Tobias Rieder snared a mishandled puck off Jakub Kindl’s stick and walked in on James Reimer.
Florida tied it midway through the second when Shawn Thornton poked a loose puck past goalie Mike Smith as the goal cage collapsed on top of him.
The cage came down thanks to Smith pulling it down as he desperately tried to get back into position and teammate Jordan Martinook poked at it from behind. After a long review, Thornton was credited with his second goal of the year.
Later in the second, Marchessault gave Florida its first lead by hammering home a slick Sasha Barkov pass.
Moments later, he scored again off a feed from Thomas Vanek.
Florida outshot the Coyotes 19-4 in the second period.
The Panthers came into the night a game under .500 in the win/loss column at home. Florida had lost 11 of 14 games.
With nine games left, Florida is seven points back of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot with one fewer game played. The Panthers visit the Bruins next weekend.
