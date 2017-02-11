Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators | Sat., Feb. 11, 2017

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) shoots and scores against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) is congratulated by Jonathan Huberdeau (11) after Trocheck scored an empty net goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Panthers won 7-4.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) is congratulated after the Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) moves the puck as Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, reaches for the puck as Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck, right, skates past during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators left wing Pontus Aberg (46), of Sweden, is slowed down by Florida Panthers defenseman Alex Petrovic (6) and goalie Roberto Luongo (1) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Panthers won 7-4.
Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler (83) pulls the jersey of Florida Panthers center Michael Sgarbossa over his head as they fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with Jaromir Jagr (68), of the Czech Republic, after Huberdeau scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with Jaromir Jagr (68), of the Czech Republic, and Alex Petrovic (6) after Huberdeau scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) is helped up after being checked into the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Forsberg was called for boarding on the play.
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) is checked into the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Forsberg was called for boarding on the play.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo dives for the puck as a shot by Nashville Predators' Viktor Arvidsson gets past him for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
