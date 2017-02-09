Tom Rowe: 'Burn the tape'

Jonathan Huberdeau may still be a month or so away from returning to the Florida Panthers lineup, but he says he feels good and is happy to be able to practice with his teammates after an Achilles' tendon injury in October.
Alex Petrovic was given an ovation from his overjoyed teammates in the Florida Panthers locker room Wednesday as the defenseman returns to the lineup after being out since suffering an ankle injury in November.
Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the new Army secretary. Doug Cifu and Matthew Caldwell say while they are extremely proud of their friend, the hockey team's business will go on as usual.