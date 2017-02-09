Photo gallery: Los Angeles Kings at Florida Panthers | Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017

Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer reacts as Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli (73) is congratulated by teammates Brayden McNabb (3) and Jeff Carter after scoring the third goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) fights with Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown during the first period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj stops a shot by Florida center Vincent Trocheck during the first period at BB&T Center on Thursday.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj stops a shot by Florida center Vincent Trocheck during the first period at BB&T Center on Thursday.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) fights with Florida Panthers defenseman Alex Petrovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Florida Panthers players look on from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj (31) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr looks on as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and goalie Peter Budaj play the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores against Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16)is congratulated by teammates after scoring the Panthers third goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against Los Angeles Kings at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Los Angeles Kings celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers 6-3 an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Los Angeles Kings celebrate after defeating the Florida Panthers 6-3 an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com