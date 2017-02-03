They’re back: Huberdeau and Barkov return to the Florida Panthers lineup

The Florida Panthers are finally whole.
For the first time this season, the Panthers’ injured list is empty as Jonathan Huberdeau and Sasha Barkov were medically cleared in time for Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks (7:30 p.m., FSFL) at BB&T Center.
Huberdeau had been out since severing an Achilles tendon in the final exhibition game of the preseason; Barkov left a game Dec. 28 with a back injury.
“This gives out team a boost,” Dale Tallon said. “Getting our two best skilled forwards in the lineup really helps. It gives us a boost for the playoff run.”
On Friday morning, both of them joined linemate Jaromir Jagr giving the Panthers their top line back for the first time this season.
Yes, the band is back together.
“This is great news, finally,” Tallon said.
“I have to give Huberdeau and Barkov a lot of credit and the training staff has worked tirelessly. ... When I saw the tendon cut [on Huberdeau], it didn’t look very good. Four-to-six months and this is four months. Give them credit for working so hard.”
The timing of Barkov and Huberdeau’s return comes as a bit of a surprise — especially for Huberdeau.
With Florida sending Jared McCann back to the minors, it appeared Barkov would be cleared in time for Friday’s game.
With Sasha Barkov AND Jonathan Huberdeau back tonight, looks like the #FlaPanthers have their band back together... pic.twitter.com/m5avhPj9qo— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) February 3, 2017
Huberdeau, however, was said to be on track to return in March — not early Februrary.
Tallon said there’s “always a concern” a player comes back from injury too soon.
“This is a marathon for us,” Tallon said. “These are two big guys in our core and they’re locked up for a long time with us. You want to make sure they’re 100 percent. Having said that, they’re eager to play.
“They know we don’t force anyone to play when they’re not ready.”
