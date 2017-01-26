Panthers win battle of Florida’s so-far disappointing NHL teams in OT

When this season started, many expected the rival Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning to slug it out for the Atlantic Division title as was the case last season.
Instead, both have disappointed and came into Thursday’s game at BB&T Center closer — much, closer — to last place in the Eastern Conference than holding a playoff spot.
Thursday, both got at least a point as Florida beat the Lightning 3-2 in overtime as formr Lightning winger Jonathan Marchessault scored on a power play with 3:11 left.
The Panthers snapped a four-game winless streak after going 0-2-2 on their most recent road trip. The Lightning has lost five of six.
James Reimer got a surprise start for Florida after Roberto Luongo was scheduled to be in net.
According to goalie coach Robb Tallas, Luongo is a “bit banged up” and the decision was made to start Reimer because he was 100 percent.
Luongo, Tallas said, is fine and expected to start when Florida returns from the All-Star break Tuesday against visiting Ottawa.
Reimer was challenged by the Lightning from the onset and made two big saves early and allowed the Panthers to take the initial lead.
With Alex Petrovic in the penalty box, Florida made it 1-0 when Jussi Jokinen scored on a shorthanded chance when he raced in from the left side, took a pass from Vincent Trocheck and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on an odd-angled shot as he slid across the goal line midway through the first.
Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov tied things moments later as he cashed in on the power play chance by teeing off on a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Drouin.
