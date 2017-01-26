Photo gallery: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers | Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) is pursued by Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) as he rounds the goal and goalie James Reimer (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) is congratulated by teammates after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle (11) looks for an open teammate past Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) battles for the puck with Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) slams Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) and Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Shawn Thornton (22) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) fight as linesman Pierre Racicot intervenes during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) attempts a shot at Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP