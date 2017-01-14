Photo gallery: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers | Sat., Jan. 14, 2017

Vinnie Viola meets the media in Sunrise after buying the Florida Panthers on Sept. 27, 2013.
J Pat Carter
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Shawn Thornton (22) smiles with right wing Paul Thompson (15) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets center William Karlsson (25) and Florida Panthers left wing Shawn Thornton (22) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Scott Hartnell (43) celebrates with center Brandon Dubinsky (17) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray (27) and Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) go for the puck on a face off during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Shawn Thornton (22) scores a goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen falls to the office after making contact with Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) skates with the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert (11) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP