Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders | Wed., Jan. 11, 2017

New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (50) and Florida Panthers' Denis Malgin (62) race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wed., Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The Panthers won 2-1.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Florida Panthers' Reilly Smith (18) gets past New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The Panthers won 2-1.
Frank Franklin II
AP
New York Islanders' Jason Chimera (25) and Florida Panthers' Jakub Kindl (46) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) stops a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2), Casey Cizikas (53) and Nikolay Kulemin (86) celebrate with teammates after Leddy scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr (68) and New York Islanders' Johnny Boychuk (55) skate for control of the puck as Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (50) checks Florida Panthers' Shawn Thornton (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Hockey broadcaster Jiggs McDonald gestures to fans before a ceremonial dropping of the puck at an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The Islanders are honoring McDonald for his 50 years of service.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Hockey broadcaster Jiggs McDonald, right, gestures to fans before a ceremonial dropping of the puck before an NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The Islanders are honoring McDonald for his 50 years of service.
Frank Franklin II
AP