Vincent Trocheck: NHL All-Star

Bobby Segin may be a ticketing sales account executive for the Florida Panthers, but he is also the team's emergency goalie. On Friday night, he signed a contract with the team to officially back up James Reimer when Roberto Luongo left the game.
Jaromir Jagr knows a thing or two about long winning streaks and says he is impressed with the 16-game run the Columbus Blue Jackets are currently on. Jagr scored 10 goals with 24 points when the Pittsburgh Penguins set the NHL record with 17 consecutive wins at the end of the 1992-93 season.