Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils | Mon., Jan. 9, 2017

Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) puts the puck into the net for a goal past New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP
Jersey Devils defenseman Kyle Quincey (22) and Florida Panthers right wing Paul Thompson (15) collide over the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP
Florida Panthers center Denis Malgin (62) chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) controls the puck as New Jersey Devils right wing P.A. Parenteau (11) chases during the second period of an NHL hockey game Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP
New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68), of the Czech Republic, looks to play the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Panthers won 3-0.
Mel Evans
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68), of the Czech Republic, shoves New Jersey Devils center Adam Henrique (14) over the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Panthers won 3-0.
Mel Evans
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36), of Finland, celebrates his empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Mon., Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Panthers won 3-0.
Mel Evans
AP