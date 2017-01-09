Roberto Luongo finally moves past Terry Sawchuk, leads Florida Panthers over Devils

Roberto Luongo had been tied with Hall of Famer Terry Sawchuk on the NHL’s all-time win list for almost three weeks.
Monday night, Luongo finally got sole possession of fifth.
Luongo looked terrific as he backstopped the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 win over the host New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.
The victory was No. 448 for Luongo — who had not been in the personal win column since Dec. 20 against the visiting Sabres.
Next up for Luongo is Curtis Joseph (454 wins) and one-time Florida goalie Eddie Belfour (484). Belfour replaced Luongo in Florida’s net for what was his final NHL season after Luongo’s controversial (and lopsided) trade to Vancouver in 2006.
The shutout was Luongo’s first this season but 73rd of his career which ranks 11th. Luongo is three shutouts shy of tying Belfour and Tony Esposito for ninth.
Luongo made 28 saves in the victory.
Florida went 3-0 against the sagging Devils this season and Monday’s victory puts the Panthers two points back of a playoff spot in a muddled Atlantic Division.
Luongo had to be sharp Monday as Florida’s list of walking wounded grew Monday after Denis Malgin was forced out after being decked by Pavel Zacha in the first period.
The Panthers had Malgin centering their fourth line before he was hit from behind by Zacha in the first and cashed in on the subsequent power play for a 1-0 lead.
Zacha was called for five minutes worth of roughing. After Shawn Thornton served his two minutes for going after Zacha in his defense of Malgin, Florida had a three-minute power play and got a Reilly Smith goal as he polished off his own rebound off the left pad of Cory Schneider with 3:05 left in the opening frame.
Florida’s power play had been 0-12 before Smith scored.
Luongo, who missed the past two games, was back in the nets against his old Vancouver teammate Schneider and it appeared his recent time off was to his liking.
Luongo, who was making only his second start in the past six games, was sharp from the start and made a number of key saves in the victory.
The Panthers were able to get a little breathing room with 1:05 left after Jussi Jokinen scored into an empty net. It was Jokinen’s second goal in the past five games.
Vincent Trocheck got Florida’s final goal — also into an empty net — with 16 seconds remaining.
▪ The bruised and battered Panthers may be getting a little help back in the immediate future – with some of their missed top players not too far away from a return.
Coach Tom Rowe said Monday it’s possible Seth Griffith (concussion) and Greg McKegg (upper body) could be back for Wednesday’s game against the Islanders.
Griffith has been out since last Wednesday; McKegg missed his first game Monday after leaving Saturday’s loss to the Bruins.
“Griffith looks real good, has a good jump,” Rowe said. “McKegg is still sore so we didn’t want to risk it. I would say 50-50 for Wednesday.”
Sasha Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Alex Petrovic all skated Monday as they came on the quick road trip to the New York metro area to be part of the team’s first fathers’ trip as well as to attend the annual team dinner with owner Vinnie Viola in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Huberdeau (Achilles’ tendon) has been out since the preseason; Petrovic (ankle) has been out since Nov. 15 and Barkov (lower body) has missed the past six games.
Nick Bjugstad, out at least two weeks with a groin injury, didn’t skate but did off-ice workouts.
▪ With Luongo back after missing the past two games, Sam Brittain was returned to the ECHL Manchester Monarchs after backing up James Reimer on Saturday night.
▪ Trocheck looked like he may join the list of Florida’s injured players after a big hit – and being bloodied – on the first shift of Monday’s game. Trocheck was back after cleaning up after a brief stay on the bench.
▪ Malgin left Monday’s game after hitting the ice and remaining there for a few moments until team medical trainer Tommy Alva raced onto the far corner of the ice to check on him.
Malgin finally stood up and skated off the ice under his own power.
If Malgin was concussed, he would be the third Florida player (Smith, Griffith) to suffer such an injury in the past few weeks.
▪ Rowe was asked if he liked Jaromir Jagr’s long mane: “I love his hair. Because I have none.”
