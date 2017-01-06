Photo gallery: Predators at Panthers | Fri., Jan. 6, 2017

Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) prepares to stop a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers' Greg McKegg celebrates after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) prepares to congratulate teammate Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored the game winning goal 2-1 against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) is checked by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) is unable to stop a shot by Florida Panthers' Greg McKegg during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) checks Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) collides with Florida Panthers center Jared McCann (90) and Colton Sceviour during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) stops a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) stops a shot by Nashville Predators' Vladislav Kamenev during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP