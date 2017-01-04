Photo gallery: Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers | Wed., Jan. 4, 2017

The Panthers’ Greg McKegg scores the only goal of the night for Florida goal, beating Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck during the second period.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Florida Panthers center Nick Bjugstad (27) goes for the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Winnipeg Jets at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia (40) and center Bryan Little go for the puck against Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) scores a goal on Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo during the second period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
The Jets’ Patrik Laine fires a shot past Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo during the second period, giving Winnipeg a 2-0 lead in Wednesday night’s game at BB&T Center.
Winnipeg Jets center Shawn Matthias (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Florida’s Greg McKegg celebrates his second period goal with teammate Vincent Trocheck in the second period of Wednesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Florida Panthers center Gregg McKegg (41) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) goes for the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Adam Lowry (17) and center Shawn Matthias (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (55) goes for the puck against Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo reacts after Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele scores a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) scores a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) fights for the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers during the third period of an NHL hockey game at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
