Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle played in his 578th consecutive game Tuesday a night after suffering a foot injury by blocking a shot. Coach Tom Rowe says Yandle is a 'game-time decision' to play Thursday against the Penguins.
The Florida Panthers play their final regular season game at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena on Thursday and Aaron Ekblad, Jaromir Jagr, Roberto Luongo and Vincent Trocheck share their memories of the famous Motor City arena.
Tom Rowe, the GM and interim coach of the Florida Panthers, ran his first morning skate Tuesday in Chicago. Vincent Trocheck and Nick Bjugstad talk about the changes after Florida fired coach Gerard Gallant on Sunday.