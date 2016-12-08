Photo gallery: Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers | Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
David Santiago
Florida Panthers interim head coach Tom Rowe looks the during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Pittsburgh Penguins in Sunrise, Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
David Santiago
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo kneels as the Pittsburgh Penguins score their third goal in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Florida Panthers Jason Demers hits Pittsburgh Penguins Conor Sheary as the Penguins score their second goal in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) scores a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins the during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
David Santiago
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins the during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
David Santiago
Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) and Brian Dumoulin (8) competes for the puck against the Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
David Santiago
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) shoots against the Pittsburgh Penguins Ian Cole (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016.
David Santiago
