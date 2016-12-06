Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers | Tues., Dec. 6, 2016

Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek (93) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal past Florida Panthers' James Reimer (34) as Michael Matheson (19) and Denis Malgin (62) trail during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tues., Dec. 6, 2016, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 3-2.
Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason (35) cannot stop a shot by Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov as Jaromir Jagr (68) and Michael Del Zotto (15) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Dec. 6, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck, left, collides with Philadelphia Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Dec. 6, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, right, shoves Florida Panthers' Reilly Smith off the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Dec. 6, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tues., Dec. 6, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Florida Panthers' Colton Sceviour (7) tries to keep the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Dec. 6, 2016, in Philadelphia.
