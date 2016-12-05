Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins | Mon., Dec. 5, 2016

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) drops to his back for a save as Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to get control of the puck the during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, right, makes a stick save on a shot by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) clears the puck after a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP
Boston Bruins center Tim Schaller, and Bruins fans, celebrate a his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr, center, is congratulated after his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is congratulated by teammates Torey Krug (47) and Brad Marchand, left center, after his goal against Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Florida Panthers during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Mon., Dec. 5, 2016.
Charles Krupa
AP