Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings | Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) deflects a shot as Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) looks for the puck as Mark Pysyk (13) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) stops a shot by Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek as Keith Yandle (3) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016m in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) evades a check by Detroit Red Wings center Steve Ott during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) shoots as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ryan Sproul (48) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) deflects a Florida Panthers shot off his arm pad during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) shoots as Detroit Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser (65) and Frans Nielsen (51) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) waits for a pass against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) skates against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) battles with Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) clears the puck as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers' Michael Matheson (19) defends Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a Florida Panthers shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) deflects a Florida Panthers shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016, in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
AP