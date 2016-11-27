Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes | Sun., Nov. 27, 2016

Carolina Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg (25) tangles with Florida Panthers' Mark Pysyk (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) tries to control the puck in front of goalie James Reimer (34) and Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck (21) moves the puck after taking it away from Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) shoots the puck past Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (33) celebrates his goal with teammate Noah Hanifin (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 3-2.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) pleads with an official after colliding with Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) protects the puck from Florida Panthers Jakub Kindl (46) during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Michael Leighton (32) celebrates with Elias Lindholm (16) and Justin Faulk (27) following the teams 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Gerard Gallant, right, former Florida Panthers head coach, waits for a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Gerard Gallant, center, former Florida Panthers head coach, approaches a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Gerard Gallant, former Florida Panthers head coach, gets into a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Gerard Gallant, former Florida Panthers head coach, gets into a cab after being relieved of his duties following an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 27, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP