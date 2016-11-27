Photo gallery: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers | Sat., Nov. 26, 2016

Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) stops the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise. Panthers won 2-1 in a shootout.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the go ahead goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the shootout in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise. The Panthers won 2-1.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) makes a save as defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) defends against Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers center Derek MacKenzie (17) and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise. The Panthers won 2-1 in a shootout.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3), goalie Roberto Luongo (1) and center Vincent Trocheck (21) celebrate after the Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) and defenseman Jakub Kindl go for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) and defenseman Keith Yandle (3) defend Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Sunrise.
Terry Renna
AP