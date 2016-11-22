Photo gallery: Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers | Tues., Nov. 22, 2016

The puck gets past Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo on a goal scored by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds during the first period, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds, center, celebrates with center Travis Konecny (11) and defenseman Brandon Manning (23) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Florida Panthers, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and Philadelphia Flyers center Brayden Schenn (10) go for the puck during the first period, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (78) chase the puck during the first period, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Dale Weise (22) celebrates with center Travis Konecny, right, after scoring during the second period against the Florida Panthers, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (3) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, left, fight during the second period, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) stops a shot by Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) during the second period, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Michael Matheson, left, and goalie Roberto Luongo, right, fall to the ice during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason, left, during the third period, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 3-1.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) stops the puck during the third period against the Florida Panthers, Tues., Nov. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 3-1.
Lynne Sladky
AP