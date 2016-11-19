Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators | Sat., Nov. 19, 2016

Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) and Derick Brassard (19) attempt to control the puck as Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) and Panthers' Mark Pysyk (13) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) skates past Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Florida Panthers' Seth Griffith (24) attempts to poke check Ottawa Senators' Curtis Lazar (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Florida Panthers' Jussi Jokinen (36) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Aleksander Barkov (16) and Jaromir Jagr (68) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) keeps his eyes on the puck as Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris (7) is checked by Panthers' Jakub Kindl (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) keeps his eyes on the puck as Ottawa Senators' Dion Phanuef (2) attempts to shoot as Panthers' Jason Demers (55) and Jussi Jokinen (36) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) looks on as teammate Mark Pysyk (13) blocks a shot by Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr (68) attempts a shot on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) as Senators' Erik Karlsson (65) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) is checked by Florida Panthers defensemen Jason Demers (55) and Keith Yandle (3) as Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
