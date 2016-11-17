Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs | Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) and Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) battle for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) chases Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates Seth Griffith (24) and Jared McCann (90) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) keeps an eye on the puck against the Florida Panthers during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) becomes entangled with Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) tries to catch Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick (2) hits Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) into the boards during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thurs., Nov. 17, 2016.
Nathan Denette
AP