Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens | Tues., Nov. 15, 2016

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tues., Nov. 15, 2016 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz
AP
Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) tries to knock the puck away from Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Nov. 15, 2016 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz
AP
Montreal Canadiens center David Desharnais (51) and Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Nov. 15, 2016 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz
AP
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) makes a save against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Nov. 15, 2016 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz
AP
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) stops Florida Panthers center Seth Griffith (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Nov. 15, 2016 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Nov. 15, 2016 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tues., Nov. 15, 2016 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz
AP