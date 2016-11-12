Photo gallery: New York Islanders at Florida Panthers | Sat., Nov. 12, 2016

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) has his shot deflected by New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) and New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) tangle in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
New York Islanders left wing Brock Nelson (29) watches his first-period goal as Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) fails to make the save in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. Panthers' Jared McCann (90) and Mark Pysyk (13) look on.
New York Islanders left wing Brock Nelson, center, celebrates his first-period goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates Calvin de Haan (44), Dennis Seidenberg (4) and Jason Chimera (25) in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
New York Islanders and Florida Panthers fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome (18) and center John Tavares (91) celebrate a second-period goal against the Florida Panthers by teammate Nick Leddy (not shown) in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Kyle Rau (92) shoots to score his first NHL goal as New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Kyle Rau, second from left, celebrates his first NHL goal with teammates Derek MacKenzie (17) and Michael Matheson (19) in the third period of play against the New York Islanders in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores a goal in the closing seconds of the third period to tie the game as New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin (86) defends of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) celebrates with teammate Denis Malgin (62) who scored the winning goal in overtime to defeat the New York Islanders in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers players celebrate their overtime win over the New York Islanders with center Denis Malgin (62) who scored the winning goal in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
