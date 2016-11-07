Photo gallery: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers | Mon., Nov. 7, 2016

Florida Panthers Jared McCann, 90, hits the puck past Tampa Bay Lighting Nikita Kucherov, 86, in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jason Demers, 55, and Tampa Bay Lighting Cory Conacher, 19, hit the glass in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Greg McKegg, 41, and Tampa Bay Lighting Onderj Palat, 18, chase the puck in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Derek MacKenzie, 17, skates from Tampa Bay Lighting Steven Stamkos, 91, in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Alex Petrovic, 6, and Tampa Bay Lighting Vladislav Namestnikov, 90, fight for the puck in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck, 21, leads Tampa Bay Lighting Braydon Coburn, 55, in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Michael Matherson, 19, helps defend the goal in the first period as they play the Tampa Bay Lighting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jonathan Marchessault, 81, celebrates his goal in the first period with teammates as they play the Tampa Bay Lighting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jared McCann fails to score as Tampa Bay Lighting goalie Ben Bishop catches the puck with his foot in the second period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Reilly Smith gets congratulations from teammate Jason Demer after Smith scored the winning goal as they play the Tampa Bay Lighting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo stops the puck in the third period as they play the Tampa Bay Lighting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant complains to the officials about a Tampa Bay Lighting goal in the third period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers Michael Matheson, 19, knocks Tampa Bay Lighting player Brayden Point to the ice in the third period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo stops the puck in the third period as they play the Tampa Bay Lighting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016.
