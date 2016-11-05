Photo gallery: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals | Sat., Nov. 5, 2016

Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) fights for the puck against Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault (81) fights for the puck against Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Florida Panthers center Jared McCann (90) chases the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Florida Panthers center Jared McCann (90) celebrates his goal with Denis Malgin (62) and Kyle Rau (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, battles for the puck against Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) watches the puck against Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) tangles with Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington. Also seen are linesman Bryan Pancich (94) and linesman David Brisebois (96).
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-2.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, battles for the puck against Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-2.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) watches the puck against Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-2.
Nick Wass
AP