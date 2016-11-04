The Florida Panthers are no longer surprised by Vincent Trocheck

2:01 Vincent Trocheck scores twice, lifts Panthers to OT win Pause

1:20 Denis Malgin fitting in nicely with the Florida Panthers

1:22 Florida Panthers try and bounce back after slow start

1:57 Jaromir Jagr keeps on going

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind