Photo gallery: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers | Thurs., Nov. 3, 2016

Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) scores the against New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3.
Alan Diaz
AP
New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) is unable to stop the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, not seen, scores a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) stops a shot by the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs., Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Kyle Rau (92) checks New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) tries to control the puck against New Jersey Devils right wing PA Parenteau (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider is unable to stop a goal by Florida Panthers center Denis Malgin during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Denis Malgin (62) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) works against New Jersey Devils left wing Michael Cammalleri (13) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla.
Alan Diaz
AP