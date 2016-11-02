Florida Panthers in familiar territory after another loss to Boston Bruins

2:32 Big Additions: Marchessault, Sceviour lead Florida Panthers in scoring Pause

0:27 Panthers coach Gerard Gallant talks about loss to Bruins

0:49 Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo talks about the slow start to the season

0:56 Keith Yandle addresses Panthers lack of punch on power play

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park

0:46 Armed thief raids cash register at Ocean Surf Hotel

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally