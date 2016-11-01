Photo gallery: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers | Tues., Nov. 1, 2016

Florida Panthers Denis Malgin, 62, takes the puck as Kyle Rau, 92, watches as they play the Boston Bruins at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Florida Panthers Keith Yandle pushes, 3, Boston Bruins David Krejci, 46, in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jaromir Jagr, 68, and Boston Bruins Zdeno Chara, 33, chase the puck in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo fails to stop Boston Bruins Brad Marchand penalty shot in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Florida Panthers Reilly Smith, 18, fails to score against Boston Bruins Brando Carlo, 25, and goalie Tuukka Rask in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Florida Panthers Derek MacKenzie, 17, Boston Bruins Jimmy Hayes, 11, fight in the second period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Florida Panthers Reilly Smith falls to the ice as Bruins Riley Nash takes the puck in the second period as they play the Boston Bruins at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
